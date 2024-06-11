Euro 2024: Who is N'Golo Kante's wife?

Who is N'Golo Kante's wife? The midfielder is expected to be a key player for France at this summer's European Championship.

Despite leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia, the diminutive ball-winner remains one of Didier Deschamps' favourites – and after missing the World Cup in 2022, he's making up for lost time.

The all-action midfielder helped Chelsea win the Champions League and helped win Leicester an unlikely title during his stint in English football. Now, he plies his trade in Saudi Arabia.

Who is N'Golo Kante's wife?

N'Golo Kante is married to Jude Littler.

The couple like to keep their private life under wraps, so not much is known about Littler. Kante does not have any children.

In fact, Kante does not have any pictures of his wife or family on his Instagram account, preferring to use social media for pictures of him playing football and sponsorship deals.

Aside from this, Kante – a practising Muslim – has taken to social media to wish his followers Eid Mubarak.

Kante is likely to be supported at Euro 2024 in his endeavours by his family, including his mother and siblings.

