Players to watch as PSL season kicks off with MTN8

With the new Premier Soccer League season getting underway with the MTN8 quarterfinals over the weekend, FourFourTwoZA writer DEAN WORKMAN has picked out the players to watch out for as the action begins.

Defending champions SuperSport United take on the new boys in the league Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday afternoon, while later on in the day Orlando Pirates will do battle with Cape Town City.

Kaizer Chiefs kick off the action on Sunday as they take on Maritzburg United and then the treble winners from last season Mamelodi Sundowns face the team they beat in last seasons Nedbank Cup final, Bloemfontein Celtic.

We have picked out the player to keep an eye out as football gets back underway in South Africa:

SuperSport United vs TTM:

Tebogo Mokena:

The young midfielder has show tremendous progression over the last couple of season and now with Dean Furman no longer at the club, Mokena will need to step up further and continue to stamp his authority.

Fresh off the back of his first run out with the senior National Team, Mokena will be full of confidence and could well run the show against TTM.

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City

Thulani Hlasthwayo:

The newly signed centre back has been a target of the Soweto giants for a number of years, and after finally making the move the Bafana Bafana captain will be looking to hit the ground running.

Pirates have been an attacking force over the last few seasons but have been notoriously shaky at the back.

Tyson will be looking to bring in his leadership and defensive strength as they start against a team who were scoring freely at the back end of last season.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United

Khama Billiat:

The former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker has not been at his best for some time now, but following the arrival of Gavin Hunt at Naturena, and with the club still facing a transfer ban, Billiat will be hoping to hit form early on this season.

With both Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic out of the game through injury, Billiat will need to stand up and make the difference for his side as Hunt’s tenure at Chiefs begins.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bloem Celtic

Kermit Erasmus:

Having just arrived at the club from Cape Town City FC, Erasmus will be hoping for a fast start at a club which is blessed with a squad packed full of talent.

The diminutive forward was on fire at the back end of last season, scoring goals for fun, and he will be hoping he can continue in that vain with his new side.