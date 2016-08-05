Quiz! Can you name all the Community Shield finalists post-millennium?
By Ben Clark
You have two minutes to name the 15 last contests - can you do it?
The 94th edition of the Community Shield will be contested this weekend between Premier League champions Leicester City and FA Cup winners Man United.
As preparations for the game start to fizz, we thought it seemed fitting to test your knowledge and see how well you can remember the past 15 fixtures.
We've given you the scores but with only 120 seconds on the clock, can you name all of them before the whistle is blown?
