Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup semi-finalist since 2000?

Six minutes on the clock, 84 clubs to guess.

It's taken a while for us to get here - we doubted it would happen at all - but we have our final four in the FA Cup this season.

But this stage of the competition hasn't always been like this. The FA Cup semi-finals used to be held at neutral venues around the country, of course. Villa Park and Old Trafford got the privilege of hosting the final four, until recent years in which the semis have been hosted at Wembley.

You've got to get usage out of our national stadium, after all. It used to get more usage too - semi-finals had replays back in the day. Ryan Giggs's famous 1999 winner was scored in a replay.

Right, that's the history lesson over - you've got some clubs to guess...

