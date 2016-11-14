Quiz! Can you pick the right name that links the two footballers?
By Joe Brewin
How quickly can you name them all? That is, if you *can* name them all...
We've already brought you one of these – but you lot liked it so much we thought we'd try it all over again with 30 new sets of names.
You'll soon work out how it's done, but here's an example: Charlie ____ Boateng. Got it? Yep... 'George' is indeed the answer.
Try your luck at our new teaser below, then let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo. We'll retweet your scores...
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.