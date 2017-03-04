Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Opta Fact Sadio Mane has been directly involved in each of Liverpool's last four Premier League goals at Anfield

The big news emanating from Anfield was that Arsenal's talisman, Alexis Sanchez, was on the bench for the Gunners.

In the first half, Liverpool punished a slow and pedestrian Arsenal team after Roberto Firmino lashed the ball from six yards out after controlling Sadio Mane's cross.

Mane then turned from provider into goalscorer, with Firmino assisting the Senegalese. The forward controlled the Brazilian's pass and drilled the ball into the far corner beyond Petr Cech to score his 12th Premier League goal of the season.

Arsenal pulled a goal back after Alexis Sanchez - brought on at half-time - set up Danny Welbeck with a defence-splitting pass, who then lifted the ball delicately beyond Simon Mignolet.

But Liverpool sealed victory with a quick break after Sanchez's shot was blocked. Adam Lallana set up Divock Origi down the flank, who then crossed for Gini Wijnaldum to smash the ball first time.

Top four for Liverpool and more questions will be aimed at Arsene Wenger.

Goals: Firmino '9, Mane '40, Wijnaldum '90+1 - Welbeck '57

Manchester Utd 1-1 Bournemouth

Opta Fact Marcos Rojo netted his first-ever Premier League goal in his 54th appearance in the competition

Manchester Utd hosted Bournemouth in a fiery, chaotic and controversial game with numerous chances, defensive errors and both sides being profligate in their finishing. The only real surprise was that the game ended in a draw.

Marcos Rojo turned in a cross-cum-shot by Antonio Valencia to give the hosts a well-deserved lead. But the visitors scored an unlikely equaliser through a Josh King penalty. Marc Pugh won the spot-kick with a clever turn, inviting a foul by Phil Jones.

However, more drama was to ensue. The half ended in huge controversy with Andy Surman being sent off for two harsh yellow cards when Kevin Friend should have sent off Tyrone Mings and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for nasty challenges on each other.

Friend was at the centre of another contentious decision when he awarded the Red Devils a penalty, but Artur Boruc - the game's best player - saved Zlatan Ibrahimovic's effort.

This was a dramatic spectacle. Bournemouth were brave and resilient, but the spotlight will be on referee Kevin Friend.

Goals: Rojo '23, - King, Pen '39

Leicester City 3-1 Hull City

Opta Fact Riyad Mahrez scored in open play for the first time in his last 28 Premier League appearances

Leicester continued their revival under Craig Shakespeare with a 3-1 victory over Hull.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead against the run of play after early Leicester dominance; Hull caught the home side on the break with Kamil Grosicki racing to the byline and pulling the ball back to Sam Clucas, who turned the ball home from close range.

However, the revitalised home team deservedly scored an equaliser through Christian Fuchs after a fantastic move involving Jamie Vardy; a goal the football purists will love.

Hull were unluckly after Harry Maguire flicked the post early in the second half. After, Riyad Mahrez showed the form that won him the player of the year last season with a trademark goal, twisting and turning before shooting past Eldin Jakupovic.

The home side ensured victory after Tom Huddelstone deflected Wilfred Ndidi's header into the net.

Goals:Fuchs '28, Mahrez '59, Huddelstone og '90 - Clucas '15

Swansea City 3-2 Burnley City

Opta Fact No player has provided more Premier League assists this season than Gylfi Sigurdsson; 10, level with Christian Eriksen

Swansea took a deserved lead through Fernando Llorente, who continued to prove he was an astute purchase by the Swans with his 10th goal of the season.

However, the lead would only last for eight minutes after Andre Gray converted a controversial penalty.

Gray continued his goalscoring exploits by putting Burnley into the lead after chesting down, turning and shooting the ball with his left foot. However, the home side equalised nine minutes later, with Martin Olsson smashing the ball into a net after a brilliant backheel by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The home side grabbed victory after Llorente scored again following a great cross by Tom Carroll. Cue jubilation at the Liberty, led by Swansea manager Paul Clement.

Goals: Llorente '12, 90+1, Olsson '69, - Gray, pen '20, 60

Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough

Opta Fact Marko Arnautovic scored his first home Premier League goal for 308 days, last netting against Sunderland in April

Stoke made comfortable work of Middlesbrough with a 2-0 victory, courtesy of a Marko Arnautovic brace.

The Potters deservedly took the lead via a moment of brilliance from the Austrian. The Stoke wideman timed his run to perfection and controlled Glenn Whelan's long ball to evade George Friend and Bernado Espinosa, then skipped past the incoming Victor Valdes and dispatched the ball into the net.

Arnautovic was not done, however, and scored a second goal after converting a Peter Crouch knock-down from a corner.

Goals: Arnautovic '29, '42

Watford 3-4 Southampton

Opta Fact Nathan Redmond has now scored in three successive Premier League appearances against Watford

Watford took the lead through Troy Deeney, who continued his fine form with an exquisite volley into the far corner after a long throw into the Southampton box.

However, the Saints equalised after a scrappy goal by Dusan Tadic. The Serbian cooly slotted home from 15 yards out after Watford failed to clear the ball after a couple of ricochets and a poor clearance.

Nathan Redmond gave Southampton the lead at half-time after a beautiful team move; Tadic was involved again, assisting Redmond to slot the ball home into the far corner.

But the best was yet to come: Stefano Okaka equalised for Watford after slotting home from six yards out. Southampton then took the lead after a poor mistake from Heurelho Gomes, who spilt the ball into the path of Manolo Gabbiadini to make it 3-2 to the Saints.

Nathan Redmond scored his second of the game, edging into the area and scoring past Gomes, who couldn't palm Redmond's effort away to give Southampton a two-goal cushion before Abdoulaye Doucoure scored late in injury time to add to the drama and make it 3-4.

Goals: Deeney '4, Okaka '79, Doucoure '90+4 - Tadic '28, Redmond '45+2, 86, Gabbiadini '83

West Brom 0-2 Crystal Palace

Opta Fact Wilfried Zaha has been directly involved in more goals this season than his last three Premier League seasons combined

The first half was uneventful at The Hawthorns; this was a period when both defences were on top and not adventurous in terms of chances. However, the game broke into life in the second half.

Palace winger Wilfried Zaha broke the deadlock with his fifth goal of the season after brilliantly controlling Yohan Cabaye's lofted pass onto his chest, before rifling a shot beyond Ben Foster.

To double the advantage, Andros Townsend outdid his fellow winger, receiving the ball on the halfway line, evading Jake Livermore and bursting into the area. He engineered a yard of space and found the bottom corner from 12 yards to give Palace a vital away victory.

Goals: Zaha '55, Townsend '84