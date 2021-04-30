Southampton vs Leicester – live! Follow the Premier League, as it happens
By Conor Pope
Will Friday night's Southampton vs Leicester game deliver us another 9-0 away victory? Follow all the action here
What Southampton will really want to avoid today is a repeat of the 9-0 drubbing Leicester handed to them at St. Mary's in 2019 – a record-equalling defeat that they improbably conspired to fall to against Manchester United earlier this season, too.
Given that the Leicester scoreline was at home, however, we rank it top of our list of worst Premier League defeats.
Current page: Page 1Next Page Page 2
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.