The Friday Football Quiz! Teammates, Champions League and smoking footballers
By Mark White Contributions from Ed McCambridge published
Kill some time on your lunchbreak and take on our three rounds of football quiz questions this Friday
It's our Friday Football Quiz, testing you on everything you should have been paying attention to…
Every Friday, we give you three rounds of 30 questions to test your knowledge on the beautiful game. Round 1 is all about the last week, Round 2 is a general knowledge test and this week's Round 3 is all about sponsors.
Round 1: The week in football
1. Liverpool defeated Inter 2-0 on Wednesday… but how many European Cups do the clubs have between them?
2. Who scored the winning penalty for Chelsea this week in their Club World Cup win?
3. Rangers recorded a shock win over which elite European club this week?
4. Stats revealed this week show two Premier League players to have been the most error-prone across the past decade: name either.
5. Which Bundesliga megastar is rumoured to be switching from Nike to Adidas boots this summer?
6. Which manager this week claimed that his squad was weakened by the January window?
7. Following PSG's win over Real this week, Lionel Messi has how many goals for PSG this season?
8. Who was sent off for Brighton against Manchester United this week?
9. Leicester City smashed which Danish side in the Europa League this week?
10. Kingsley Coman got a vital equaliser for Bayern this week against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League – but which Italian side did he used to play for?
Round 2: General knowledge
1. Glenn Hoddle, Claude Puel, Patrick Vieira and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all played under which manager?
2. Who was the first player sent off in a World Cup final?
3. What home colours do Corinthians play in?
4. Which club is Eni Aluko currently a sporting director at?
5. Graeme Souness infamously placed a flag of which club in the centre circle of the pitch against their rivals?
6. Who is the current club captain at Crystal Palace?
7. Which two former Manchester City players are included in a chant set to the tune of 2 Unlimited's hit No Limit?
8. What ground do Millwall play at?
9. Fulham have won two games 7-0 away from home this season: name either side they beat.
10. Which 90s footballer was told he couldn't smoke on the team bus because it was unhealthy – just as the bus pulled up to buy the squad fish and chips?
Round 3: Which player WASN'T their teammate?
1. Paul Pogba: Dani Osvaldo, Fernando Llorente, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Victor Valdes
2. Mikel Arteta: Mauricio Pochettino, Jay-Jay Okocha, Gabriel Heinze, Lucas Perez
3. Sadio Mane: Shane Long, Dusan Tadic, Jose Enrique, Marcel Sabitzer
4. Gareth Bale: Asier Illarramendi, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Michael Carrick
5. Harry Kane: Chris Wood, Emmanuel Adebayor, Riyad Mahrez, Robert Snodgrass
6. Eden Hazard: Dimitri Payet, Idrissa Gueye, Lucas Digne, Salomon Kalou
7. Carlos Tevez: Alvaro Negredo, Julio Cesar, Kingsley Coman, Maicon
8. James Milner: Eric Djemba-Djemba, Jason Wilcox, Kevin Nolan, Patrick Kluivert
9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Eden Hazard, Faouzi Ghoulam, Mario Gotze, Per Mertesacker
10. Alan Shearer: Chris Coleman, Matt Le Tissier, Louis Saha, Obafemi Martins
