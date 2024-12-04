Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United: live streams, TV channel, kick-off time

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is challenged by Unite'd Diogo Dalot in the sides' previous Premier League clash at the Emirates in 2023

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United today for the pick of the games in this mid-week round of Premier League fixtures, with plenty of live streams, a potential free option, and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs United key info • Date: December 3, 2024 • Kick-off time: 8.15pm GMT / 3.15pm ET • Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London • TV channels: Amazon Prime Video (UK) / Peacock (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Arsenal appear to have come out of their rocky patch, scoring eight goals in their past two games to return to winning ways after a run of four Premier League games without a win. Their recent form has coincided neatly with the return of their midfield playmaker Martin Ødegaard, who is set to line up again alongside star winger Bukayo Saka.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are still in the early days of the Ruben Amorim era. Their first Premier League game under the new manager was a draw but at the weekend they thumped Everton 4-0 so will head to Arsenal high on confidence.

Arsenal vs Manchester United is part of a mid-week round of Premier League fixtures from December 3-5, all 10 of which are being shown on Amazon Prime.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the UK on Amazon Prime

You can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United on Amazon Prime in the UK, with a loophole that means you might be able to do so for free.

Amazon Prime Video is showing 20 Premier League games in December 2024, broadcasting all 10 fixtures from two separate gameweeks. Arsenal vs Manchester United today is the pick of the bunch, but you can also watch the other games on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as the next round of fixtures on Amazon Prime on Boxing Day and December 27.

Arsenal vs Manchester United is available for Amazon Prime subscribers, on a plan of £8.99 a month, or to non-Prime members on a 'Prime Video only' subscription, which drops the price to £5.99 a month for those who aren't bothered about free deliveries or the other Prime benefits.

You could, though, watch Arsenal vs Manchester United for free, given that Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial on both plans. You could even catch any of Thursday's games as well, and also the Amazon games later in the month, while still being able to cancel without incurring any charge.

If you're an Amazon Prime Video subscriber and you're not currently in the UK, you can still watch Arsenal vs Manchester United by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the US on Peacock

In the US, you can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United on Peacock, the streaming platform of broadcasting giant NBC.

It's one of five Premier League games available today on Peacock, which is the leading broadcaster of Premier League soccer in the US. A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99 a month, or $79.99 if you sign up for a whole year – a saving of 17%.

If you're currently travelling outside of the US, you can still access your Peacock subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United from anywhere

You can watch Arsenal vs Manchester united all over the world, with the Premier League product attracting a huge array of global broadcasters. We've outlined the UK and US options above but you can also watch in more than 100 countries. For more detail, check out our handy guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

But what if you're away from home, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net! Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal