Gallery: Mosimane's triumphs with Sundowns

As rumours strengthen around Pitso Mosimane’s departure from Mamelodi Sundowns to join Al Ahly, we take a look at some of Jingles’ crowning moments with the Brazilians.

Reports broke on Wednesday morning suggesting that Mosimane is set to resign from Sundowns and move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly despite recently signing a new four-year deal with the club.

With Mosimane's time at Chloorkop seemingly over, we take a look at a few of his best moments at the club:

2013/14 Absa Premiership Champions:

Mosimane’s first success at Down came when he lifted their first league title in seven years as he complete a massive turnaround after taking over at the helm just a year prior to the triumph with Downs close to the bottom of the table.

(Image credit: Backpagepix)

2015/16 Absa Premiership, CAF Champions League and Caf Super Cup Champions:

Mosimane picked up his second league title in the 15/16 season, this, however, was overshadowed by their historical triumph in the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup.

(Image credit: Backpagepix)

(Image credit: Backpagepix)

(Image credit: Backpagepix)

2017/18 Absa Premiership Champions:

Mosimane wrestled the league title back from Bidvest Wits in the 17/18 season as he looked to rebuild following a number of departures from his Champions League winning squad.

(Image credit: Backpagepix)

2018/19 Absa Premiership Champions:

Jingles managed to fight off stiff competition from a renewed Orlando Pirates as his side went on to clinch their 9th PSL title and second in succession.

(Image credit: Backpagepix)

In what could be Pitso’s last season at Chloorkop, he guided the Brazilians to a historic domestic treble in the club’s 50th year.

2019/20 Absa Premiership, Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup Champions:

(Image credit: Backpagepix)

(Image credit: Backpagepix)