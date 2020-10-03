Gallery: Pitso takes first training session at Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane took his first training session as the new head coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Friday afternoon alongside fitness coach Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba.

The former Sundowns coach was officially announced as the new coach of the African Club of the Century on Thursday while he jetted out to Egypt to begin working with his new team.

𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔾𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕤𝕥 ℂ𝕝𝕦𝕓 𝕀𝕟 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕌𝕟𝕚𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕖 🦅#YallaYaAhly#ClubOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/UarldGUIGKOctober 2, 2020

After a tour of the historic club’s premises Jingles jumped straight into work alongside Rangoaga and Matlaba as they took their first training session with the club ahead of Sunday’s Egyptian Cup clash.

View a gallery of Jingles first session with the Egyptians: