The 25 dirtiest players in Premier League history
Hats off to the bruisers
These are players who let you know they’re there. Who leave a mark. Who make sure you’ll feel that in the morning. Who put a name on it, no matter who's in their way. Who get there somehow.
Introducing the 25 players who have committed the most fouls in Premier League history...
25. Christian Benteke – 335 fouls
We begin with the first of many strikers on this list who are just as comfortable trying to put the ball in the net than trying to wrestle if off their opponents.
You could argue that Palace striker Benteke hasn’t looked particularly at ease doing either of those things in recent seasons...
24. Steve Sidwell – 338
Although his total number of fouls isn’t one of the highest in this list, his ratio is among the best: 200 Premier League games, 338 fouls.
Those came during spells with (deep breath) Reading, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Fulham, Stoke and Brighton.
23. Sebastian Larsson – 338
Larsson has now returned to his native Sweden after growing tired of hauling down his opposite man in England.
The former Sunderland, Birmingham and Arsenal midfielder made 282 foul-littered Premier League appearances but was only sent off once.
22. Craig Gardner - 339
Tough-tackling midfielders are something of a theme of this list and Gardner takes his place among them with 339 fouls in 260 games.
Those were accumultaed during spells for West Brom, Sunderland, Birmingham and Aston Villa.
21. Pablo Zabaleta – 343
The two-time Premier League winner takes his place on this list with 343 fouls in 293 appearances between Manchester City and West Ham.
His disciplinary record isn’t exactly flawless either, as the Argentine has picked up 66 yellow cards and four red cards in that time.
20. Robert Huth – 355
Huth is something of a rarity in this list in that he's a defender.
The centre-back, who played such a starring role in Leicester’s stunning 2015/16 title win, committed at least one foul per game over 322 Premier League appearances.
19. Mohamed Diamé – 355
Handing Diame the No.10 shirt at Newcastle was a somewhat baffling decision, given that he’s produced just five assists in 18 goals in 239 Premier League games.
On top of that, he's spent a lot of his time hauling down opponents in the centre of the pitch during spells with the Magpies, Hull, West Ham and Wigan. No red cards though, to be fair.
18. Mark Noble – 357
The long-serving Hammers skipper is bound to move further up these rankings before he hangs up his boots.
Noble has committed 357 fouls in 352 Premier League games, almost exactly one per game. Talk about consistency…
17. Shane Long – 366
The Irishman makes more than one foul per game on average, having committed 366 in 296 appearances so far for Southampton, Hull, West Brom and Reading.
That rarely translates to stricter punishments though, as Long has never been sent off and has just 28 bookings to his name in the league.
16. Wayne Rooney – 368
Rooney is well known for having a hot head and it’s no great surprise to see Manchester United and England’s all-time top scorer on this list.
The striker committed 368 fouls in 491 Premier League games for Everton and United, which is by no means a shocking ratio compared to some others in this ranking.
15. Mousa Dembélé – 371
Dembele now plies his trade and earns his millions in the Chinese Super League after 11 seasons and 243 Premier League appearances for Spurs and Fulham.
The tough-tackling made 371 fouls in that time but, to his credit, was never sent off in the top flight.
14. Bobby Zamora – 377
Zamora may have rarely been a prolific goalscorer during spells in the top flight with Tottenham, West Ham, Fulham and QPR but he was a pest for opposition defenders.
The striker was a master when it came to the aggression of his tackles, seemingly; he committed 377 fouls but picked up just 20 yellow cards.
13. Mikel Arteta - 380
Arteta is now teaching the next generation the art of the tactical foul in his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.
The Spaniard spent 16 years at the heart of midfield for Everton and Arsenal, committing 380 fouls, and picking up 43 yellow and four red cards.
12. Ashley Young - 387
Another of the currently active players who still has the chance to move further up these rankings, Young continues to commit fouls despite having moved into defence since his breakthrough years as a winger at Aston Villa.
The 34-year-old has only been sent off twice in his Premier League career though, over 360 games.
11. Carlton Cole – 401
As the picture suggests, Cole wasn’t one to shy away from a physical battle during Premier League spells with West Ham, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Charlton.
Despite that he was only booked 31 times – although he did pick up three red cards too.
10. Tim Cahill – 402
The Australian was yet another example of a physically combative front man during his time at Everton.
He plundered 56 goals during his time with the Toffees, and when he wasn’t putting the ball in the net, the flag-punching pest was chasing, harrying and nipping at defenders. Apparently.
9. Lucas Leiva – 410
A fan favourite of the Liverpool faithful, Lucas spent a decade tripping people up in the heart of midfield at Anfield.
410 fouls in 247 games is an impressively consistent hit-rate from the Brazilian, unlike his strike rate: he scored just one league goal for the Reds.
8. Lee Cattermole – 422
The ex-Sunderland man has forged a well-earned reputation as a tough tackler and is now over in the Netherlands kicking shins for VVV-Venlo.
Cattermole has 422 fouls, 88 bookings and seven red cards to his name in 271 Premier League appearances.
7. Peter Crouch – 425
Ah, Crouchy. Defenders just didn’t know what to do about you, did they?
The 6ft 6in target man made his presence felt over 468 Premier League appearances, scoring 108 goals for Stoke, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Southampton and Aston Villa.
6. Antonio Valencia – 426
The Ecuadorian made his presence felt during spells at Wigan and Manchester United before his departure this summer.
To his credit though, Valencia was only ever sent off three times in the English top flight – twice for Wigan and once for United, which isn’t bad going after 325 games.
5. James Milner – 428
Milner still has time on his side to make a push for a podium place in this list as the highest-ranked player currently active in the Premier League.
The England midfielder has committed 428 fouls and counting during spells with Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and now Liverpool.
4. Gabriel Agbonlahor – 439
One-club man Agbonlahor became Villa’s record goalscorer in the Premier League over almost 400 appearances for his boyhood club before retiring aged just 32 earlier this year.
But he was also a master of the dark arts, tormenting his markers throughout his career with an impressive 439 fouls in 391 top-flight games.
3. Marouane Fellaini - 588
The Belgian’s name is synonymous with a blur of flailing elbows and tangled limbs.
His efforts at Everton and Manchester United earned him a place in the top three, and if he’d stuck around instead of heading for China, you would’ve backed him to make a surge for the number one spot.
2. Kevin Davies – 605
The final striker on this list, Davies is the most prolific when it comes to fouls, if not goals.
He was a horrible handful for defenders while leading the line for Southampton, Blackburn and Bolton. And also referees. Mainly referees.
1. Gareth Barry - 633
Hats off to former Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom enforcer Barry for racking up more fouls than anyone before him during his playing days.
The midfielder was only sent off six times in the top flight, although he was booked 117 times…
