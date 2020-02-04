The 25 greatest cup shocks in English football history

There’s nothing quite like a great cup tie, and English football has been no stranger to giant upsets over the years. Think Teletext signings, muddy pitches and patronising television coverage – all the greats.

On Tuesday night, Shrewsbury will be hoping to go one better against a fresh-faced Liverpool side staging something of a dirty protest. Jurgen Klopp won't even manage the team while his star names rest – but the League One side shouldn't care too much, having pegged the Reds back from two goals down in the first match.

The following selection of plucky underdogs have proven over more than a century of football that the bookies' odds can – and will – be ridiculed from time to time...