Lorch's assault case postponed as new season nears

After appearing at the Midrand Magistrate's Court yesterday (Thursday) on a charge of assault the National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch’s assault case has been postponed.

With the new season set to kick off on October 17 with the MTN8, where Pirates are set to take on Cape Town City, it is looking increasingly likely that Lorch won’t be there.

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana international was released on bail R2000 bail on 7 September after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, an incident which the victim reported to the police last month.

After his second appearance in court yesterday, the NPA confirmed that the case against Lorch has been postponed to October 27.

“It has been postponed to 27 October,” NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane told SoccerLaduma.

Pirates commented on the matter just after it appeared in the media insisting that the club would conduct their own investigation in line with the club’s code of conduct and pledge that all its employees are signatories to but are yet to comment again as they wait on the outcome of the court case.

After winning the 2018/19 Footballer of the Season Lorch endured a horror 2019/20 season as he struggled with form and injuries until an indiscretion saw him excluded from the Pirates team within the PSL bio-bubble, although he did return to the squad following his addition of guilt.