Mosimane confirmed as new Al Ahly coach

Al Ahly have confirmed that Pitso Mosimane will be their new head coach following his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.

News emerged on Wednesday morning that Mosimane was set to resign and move the Egyptian giants and the 2016 Caf Coach of the Year confirmed his resignation later in the day. He, however, didn’t confirm his next destination, instead saying he was leaving to join an international club.

Reports both in South Africa and Egypt, though, suggested that the coach was signing for the African club of the Century and they confirmed the news with a post on social media.

⌛️The wait is 𝒪𝓋𝑒𝓇 ⌛️@TheRealPitso is now officially the coach of the African club of the century🤩#PitsoAnnounced #ClubOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/bHr6walAkwOctober 1, 2020

With Ahly in the semi-finals of Africa's elite club competition and in the last-16 of the Egyptian Cup, with the league title already secured, Mosimane will have the opportunity to secure the Egyptian giants a historic treble.