5 Premier League talking points ahead of the latest round of fixtures

A busy week of European action is only just over and the Premier League takes centre stage again.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five of the main talking points heading into this round of fixtures.

Who has earned their Spurs for Mourinho?

View this post on Instagram

Bad perfomances deserve bad results. Hope everyone in this bus is as upset as I am. Tomorow 11 AM training.

A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) on Oct 29, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he wanted to substitute his entire team at half-time during their Europa League defeat to Antwerp on Thursday night – before hauling his squad in for training just 12 hours later.

After giving chances to a number of his fringe players – including the likes of Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso – Mourinho said after the game that people asking questions as to why certain players were not starting matches now had their answer.

It now remains to be seen how many changes the Portuguese makes when Spurs welcome Brighton to north London on Sunday afternoon looking to extend their unbeaten Premier League run, which stretches back to the opening weekend of the season.

West Ham out to burst more bubbles

West Ham drew with Manchester City last weekend but will be without goalscorer Michail Antonio at Liverpool. (Justin Tallis/PA)

David Moyes takes his West Ham side to face reigning champions Liverpool on Saturday looking to become the first side to win a league game at Anfield since April 2017.

While many will not give the Hammers a chance, they can take heart from recent performances and results against the teams that finished in the top echelons of the table last season.

Impressive wins over Wolves and Leicester were backed up with a remarkable comeback from three goals down to draw at Tottenham before also taking a point off Manchester City – but if they are to upset the odds at Liverpool, they will have to do so without injured forward Michail Antonio.

Leeds look to keep marching on

View this post on Instagram

What a team performance from start to finish, a very special night 🙌🏽💛💙 #mot

A post shared by PB PB (@patrick_bamford) on Oct 24, 2020 at 1:35am PDT

Leeds are certainly enjoying their Premier League return with striker Patrick Bamford, in particular, defying the sceptics.

His hat-trick last weekend gave Marcelo Bielsa’s men a 3-0 win over an Aston Villa side which had boasted a perfect start to the campaign.

A thrilling 4-3 defeat at Liverpool on the opening day was followed up with a draw with Manchester City and wins over Sheffield United and fellow promoted side Fulham and it is Leicester who visit Elland Road on Sunday knowing they will have to be at their best to prevent Leeds leapfrogging them in the table.

Can Aubameyang find form to stop Arsenal being top-six travel sick?

Aubameyang has drawn a blank in Arsenal’s last five Premier League games. (Will Oliver/PA)

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in the race for the golden boot in recent years but has not scored a Premier League goal this season since the opening day victory at Fulham.

A timely return to form at Manchester United this weekend could do the trick for the Gunners, who have lost their last two league matches and are without a win on the road against a traditional big-six rival since 2015.

There may not be a better time than now to cure their travel ills as, although United thrashed RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League in midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have taken just one point from their first three home league games.

Rashford to toast turning 23 and keep writing headlines?

3️⃣ goals1️⃣6️⃣ minutes1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ signaturesCan’t stop smiling, I’ve waited a long time for that. Just wish the fans were in to experience it with me ♥️https://t.co/FvvpO6JYWX#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTYpic.twitter.com/QJGJxSzTlj— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 28, 2020

If Manchester United are to pick up their first home league win of the campaign, the chances are Marcus Rashford will once again have to shine.

The England international has been in fine form on and off the pitch as he continues to fight to end child hunger while scoring a hat-trick in the aforementioned Champions League victory.

Rashford, who turns 23 on Saturday, burst onto the scene with a brace against Arsenal in 2016 and Solskjaer will be hoping he can provide similar heroics on Sunday afternoon.