Aaron Ramsdale set to miss England matches with hip injury
By PA Staff published
Aaron Ramsdale looks set to miss England’s upcoming internationals against Ivory Coast and Switzerland with a hip injury.
The 23-year-old was absent from Arsenal’s squad to face Aston Villa on Saturday and faces a spell on the sidelines.
Before the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told BT Sport: “He’s got an injury, he had an injury in his oblique muscle and he will be out for a few weeks.”
Ramsdale has been an ever-present for the Gunners in the Premier League since his arrival from Sheffield United in August.
His injury will be another disappointment for Gareth Southgate after Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also withdrew from his squad due to a hamstring issue.
