Advantage Al Ahly as Pitso's team beat Sundowns in Caf CL first-leg encounter

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly put in a professional performance as they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 at their Caf Champions League quarter-final first-leg at Al Salam Stadium on Saturday night.

After a frantic opening 20 minutes of the game the Brazilians came close to opening the scoring as Gift Motupa's glancing header hit the post before he missing the target all together with another header moments later.

Those missed chances came back to bite Sundowns almost instantlu as Ahly broke on the counter allowing Taher Mohamed to cut inside from the right side of the box before sending his strike past Onyango.

Onyango was fortunate not to concede a penalty ten minutes before the break after a challenge on Mohamed Sherif late in the half, although the referee only awarded the free-kick in his favour.

Downs looked to up the ante in second half but were met by a well drilled Mosimane side who looked determined to keep their clean sheet intact with Erasmus forcing El Shenawy into a fine save with his shot from distance.

The key moment of tie though happened in the dying minutes as Onyango misjudged the flight of a long ball which allowed Salah Mohsen to tap home into an empty net, as the Red Devils clinched a 2-0 win ahead of the second-leg next week.