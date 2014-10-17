Agent: Adriano on verge of joining Le Havre

Adriano is a free agent following his release by Atletico Paranaense in April but new Le Havre president Christophe Maillol is willing to offer the striker a chance to revive his career, despite only making four league appearances in Brazil since 2012.

Maillol is desperate to secure a marquee signing as he attempts to help Le Havre, who sit seventh in Ligue 2 after 10 rounds, reach France's top-flight.

And the club president sees Adriano - once regarded as one of the world's best strikers after helping Italian giants Inter to four successive Serie A titles between 2005-09 - as the ideal signing.

Maillot confirmed the veteran frontman will visit the Le Havre facilities in a view of making the switch to France in January.

And Adriano's agent - Claudio Luiz Menezes - told Brazilian website Sambafoot on Thursday that his client has accepted the proposal.

"I can confirm that I received an invitation from Le Havre and Christophe Maillol to know the club and the city," Menezes said.

"Nothing is signed and Adriano will not come to do a test. Rodolfo [who will engage with the HAC in January] is his friend, they are both in Rio. He spoke positively of the project, that the club wants to rejoin Ligue 1 very quickly and find its audience, his stadium.

"Adriano has accepted the invitation. He will stay two or three days there. The date has not been set yet."

Menezes added: "My client wants to play football again. We received other proposals, we thought.

"We are interested in French football, we see this as an opportunity, we would go perhaps five-six months."

"Adriano knows Thiago Silva but Ibra [Zlatan Ibrahimovic], he played with him at Inter. He would be happy to see them again."

Adriano left Roma in 2011 to join Corinthians, where he was limited to just four appearances after rupturing his Achilles Tendon within weeks of moving to the club.

He was signed by Flamengo until the end of 2012 after being released but failed to appear in any matches.

Adriano was left without a club for over a year before returning to football at Paranaense in 2014, though his contract was terminated following a three-month spell.