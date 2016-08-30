Ajax snap up Ziyech from Twente

Ajax have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech from Twente in an €11million transfer.

Ziyech arrives at the Amsterdam Arena on a five-year deal, keeping him in the Dutch capital until June 2021.

The 23-year-old Morocco international had been linked with a number of Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Everton and West Ham,

He told Ajax's official website: "I have previously always said that I wanted to go to a foreign club. But when the transfer window came closer, I thought, what do I really want?

"After consulting with my family and agent, I came to the conclusion that an intermediate step at a top Dutch club is best for me.

"First I want to be champion of the Netherlands. At Ajax I can do that. I am very proud to have made this switch."

NEWS | Hakim Ziyech has signed a five-year contract at !More details to follow! August 30, 2016

Ziyech scored 34 goals in 76 games in two years at Twente.

Ajax are fourth in the Eredivisie after taking seven points from their opening four games. Ziyech could make his debut against Vitesse a week on Sunday.