Akpeyi returns from injury to challenge Khune for number one spot at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi has recovered from injury and is available for selection.

Akpeyi was signed at Chiefs to fill the void left after Itumeleng Khune's injury in 2018.

The Nigerian stopper then managed to retain his spot in a Chiefs side the led by Ernst Middendorp, as Khune was forced to watch much of the title charge from the bench.

Akpeyi though suffered an injury of his own in the penultimate game of the 2019/20 season inside the BSE back in August and after coming in for the final games, Khune again kept goal against Maritzburg United in the MTN8 and Mamelodi Sundowns in the DSTV Premiership opener.

Hunt though has revealed that the Nigerian keeper is in contention for this evening's league encounter against Chippa United.

"Daniel Akpeyi has travelled with the team. He is available for selection after recovering from injury and his passport renewal is also sorted. It is always good to have competition in areas of the team," Hunt told the Chiefs website.

The news comes after Khune struggled in the weekend’s opener against Sundowns as he conceded three goals while looking shaky.

The Chiefs legend, though, did receive a call up to the latest Bafana Bafana squad on Monday evening as Hunt faces a tough choice early on his Chiefs career.

The club also revealed that Mulomowandau Mathoho is still nursing a groin injury and that Samir Nurković is still recovering from surgery while Dumsani Zuma has returned to training and should return to fight for places soon.