Al Habsi: Anfield win can fire Wigan to safety

The Latics secured a shock 2-1 victory at Anfield on Saturday to move them level with third-from-bottom QPR on 25 points and three clear of rock bottom Wolves with eight games to play.

The former Bolton Wanderers shot-stopper is hoping the success will prove a springboard in their season, in which they have won just five games all year, and retain their top-flight status for another campaign.

"Of course we can do it," Al Habsi told the Evening Post.

"We have another eight cup finals to go and the performance at Liverpool will hopefully give us the push we need.

"The fans were amazing on Saturday and we'll need them again this weekend against Stoke.

"One big push is all we need to stay in this division - we did it last year and I'm sure we can do it again."