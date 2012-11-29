Alessandrini sends Rennes into cup semis

Midfielder Alessandrini poked the ball home on 88 minutes after keeper Yohann Thuram-Ulien had parried away a Vincent Pajot header into his path as the hosts booked a place in the last four against Montpellier.

Saint-Etienne will take on Lille in the other semi-final.

Rennes started brightly, with Jonathan Pitroipa latching onto a Julien Feret cross to make it 1-0 from close range.

The 17-year-old Corentin Jean equalised for the visitors in the 22nd minute with a fine low shot from inside the box and Troyes produced a battling display until they cracked in the closing stages.