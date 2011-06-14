Algeria trim managerial shortlist

The Algerian Football Federation said on its website that it had sifted through 43 potential candidates, though it did not name the five frontrunners.

A recommendation by a panel would be made next Tuesday before the federation makes a final decision.

Domenech, who was sacked after France's dismal World Cup last year, has confirmed contact with Algerian officials and a statement on Tuesday released by a French public relations agency said he was interested in the job but had not applied.

Local media reported former Ivory Coast coach Vahid Halilhodzic would meet federation officials on Friday to discuss the post.

Algeria will hope to have the new coach in place by the time they meet Tanzania away in their next African Nations Cup qualifier in September.

A 4-0 loss to Morocco earlier this month in their last qualifier prompted the departure of previous coach Abdelhak Benchikha.