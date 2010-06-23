Algeria's Saifi in post-match fracas

The player was one of the first to appear from the locker room and was talking to reporters just before he was heard shouting at Algeria Competition newspaper correspondent Asma Halimi in French and holding his jaw.

The reporter was then heard insulting Saifi, who responded by throwing a plastic water bottle which missed the target.

Saifi then continued walking through the mixed zone - where players meet the media - and talking to other reporters.

"I am going to make a complaint to FIFA," Halimi added before speaking to a FIFA representative at the scene of the incident.

An Algerian federation spokesman said he had no information about the incident and so could not comment. There was nobody immediately available from FIFA to comment.

