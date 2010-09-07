'Alien' double defeats Guatemala

The player dubbed "Alien" by his Japan team-mates struck twice in eight first-half minutes in Osaka as the Blue Samurai made it two wins out of two since this year's World Cup.

"The Asian Cup (in January) is our target," Zaccheroni told reporters. "That will be a tough competition but we have games against Argentina and South Korea before that."

The Italian will take the reins for the October 8 home friendly against Argentina in Saitama before his side face the Koreans in Seoul four days later.

Morimoto nodded in a Yuto Nagatomo cross after 12 minutes watched by 44,000 spectators and stabbed home a loose ball after a blocked shot by Shinji Kagawa.

Forward Mario Rodriguez pulled one back in the 22nd minute but Guatemala never seriously threatened to spring an upset against a Japan side which reached the last 16 of the World Cup in South Africa.

