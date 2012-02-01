Alkmaar through to Dutch Cup semi-finals

GVVV, who reached the last eight after surprise wins at top flight Excelsior Rotterdam and second division Sparta Rotterdam, stunned Alkmaar on 10 minutes when a cross from Dennis van Meegdenburg surprised goalkeeper Esteban.

Their lead lasted just 10 minutes when Martens equalised with a free-kick and the attacking midfielder sent Alkmaar into the semi-finals midway through the second half when he finished with a well-placed shot after combining with Adam Maher.

Heracles Almelo cruised through after a 3-0 win at home over RKC Waalwijk. Samuel Armenteros and Kwame Quansah scored before the break and Marko Vejinovic added a third before RKC's Evander Sno was sent off with 17 minutes remaining.

On Tuesday, Heerenveen came from behind to beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 to reach the last four.

Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven will host NEC Nijmegen on Thursday in the remaining quarter-final.