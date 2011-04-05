Almeria dismiss coach Oltra
MADRID - Almeria have sacked coach Jose Luis Oltra and are looking for a replacement to help them avoid relegation, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.
The Andalusians, who play at La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday, are bottom of the standings with 26 points from 30 matches and lost 3-1 at home to Athletic Bilbao on Monday.
"The club has taken this decision on the basis that a change is needed in the dynamic of the team, given that there is still a chance of securing survival," Almeria said in a statement on their website.
Oltra, who was appointed at the end of November to replace the sacked Juan Manuel Lillo and led the club to the semi-finals of the King's Cup, their best-ever showing, will bid farewell to the squad on Wednesday.
"By then the club hopes to already have a new coach who will be on the Almeria bench next Saturday at the Nou Camp," the statement said.
