Almeria dismiss coach Oltra

The Andalusians, who play at La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday, are bottom of the standings with 26 points from 30 matches and lost 3-1 at home to Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

"The club has taken this decision on the basis that a change is needed in the dynamic of the team, given that there is still a chance of securing survival," Almeria said in a statement on their website.

Oltra, who was appointed at the end of November to replace the sacked Juan Manuel Lillo and led the club to the semi-finals of the King's Cup, their best-ever showing, will bid farewell to the squad on Wednesday.

"By then the club hopes to already have a new coach who will be on the Almeria bench next Saturday at the Nou Camp," the statement said.