Almunia optimistic on Arsenal future

The former Celta Vigo shot-stopper has been out of action since Arsenal’s 3-2 defeat against West Bromwich Albion in September, in which he injured his elbow after giving away a penalty.

A return to Spain could be on the cards following reported interest from Atletico Madrid and Malaga, but the 33-year-old is optimistic about his future with the Gunners.

"I have my thoughts, but I don't want to talk about them," Almunia said in the Daily Star.

Almunia instead wants to focus away from his future and is looking to regain both full fitness and the Arsenal jersey after missing a huge part of the campaign.

The 6ft 4in goalkeeper has paid for being too brave after admitting that he should have stayed in the dressing room at half-time during the Premier League defeat to the Baggies, instead of playing on and aggravating the injury.

"I should have stayed in the dressing room," he said.

"But I wanted to continue. I took some painkillers and because I was warm I didn't feel anything."

