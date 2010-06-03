Altidore gives USA ankle scare
JOHANNESBURG - U.S. striker Jozy Altidore missed training on Thursday due to a sprained ankle, the United States Soccer Federation said on their website.
Altidore was due to undergo a fitness test on Friday to decide whether he will be available for Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against Australia in Johannesburg.
The U.S. begin their Group C campaign against England on June 12. They will also play Algeria and Slovenia.
