Altintop set for surgery on back problem
By app
MADRID - New Real Madrid signing Hamit Altintop is to have surgery on a disc problem in his back, the Spanish club said in a statement on Thursday.
The Turkish international midfielder will have the operation in Germany next Monday after conservative treatment methods failed to resolve the problem. No time frame was given for the recovery period.
The 28-year-old struggled with back pain while with his former club Bayern Munich last season.
Altintop is one of three players Jose Mourinho's side have signed for the new campaign, along with fellow Turkey midfielder Nuri Sahin and Spanish striker Jose Callejon.
