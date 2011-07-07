Alves: I understand Fabregas situation

The Spanish international has long been linked with a return to Camp Nou, and with Arsenal’s resolve to hold onto their captain seemingly weakening in recent weeks, the European champions' £35 million valuation of Fabregas appears to be the final stumbling block to the deal reaching its conclusion, with the North London club holding out for a £40 million fee.

The 24-year-old reported for pre-season training at the Gunners' London Colney base on Monday, although he did not train with the rest of the first-team squad and instead underwent treatment on his troublesome hamstring.

Alves, who is currently on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America, has likened Fabregas’s situation to the one he faced when leaving Sevilla in 2008.

"I understand Cesc - I went through the same thing,” the 28-year-old said. "I forced my departure from Seville. It is always important to do well.

"A club should not be disappointed that a player wants to go, but we must be sensitive."

By Andrew Kennedy