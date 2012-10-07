Alves out for three weeks with thigh strain
Barcelona's defensive problems took a turn for the worse when the La Liga leaders' Brazil full-back Daniel Alves was ruled out for three weeks with a thigh injury.
Alves, who will miss Brazil's friendly internationals against Iraq and Japan on October 11 and October 16, was forced off after half an hour of Barca's 2-2 La Liga draw at home to Real Madrid on Sunday.
Tests showed he had damaged his left thigh muscle, Barca said in a statement on their website.
