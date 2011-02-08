Alves: Racism ingrained in Spanish grounds

The 27-year-old described how he had been called a 'monkey' by fans of Barca's rivals at many grounds in Spain.

"Sadly, I've learnt to live with it," he told the Brazilian daily Folha de Sao Paulo while preparing for Brazil's friendly against France in Paris on Wednesday.

"I live with it in all the matches but I don't feel offended. They insult me, they call me monkey," said Alves, who has established himself as one of Barcelona's key players since joining them from Sevilla in 2008.

"The fans do it, the players are against it... My family are unhappy, they complain but I try to distance myself from it. I consider those people uneducated and don't give them importance."

Alves, from a poor background in the northeastern interior of Brazil, said that despite the efforts of La Liga to sanction fans for racist behaviour, racism "is uncontrollable. It will never stop."