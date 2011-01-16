Alves sidelined with muscle strain

Alves had to be substituted in the 24th minute of Sunday's 4-1 win against Malaga and will miss Wednesday's King's Cup quarter-final, second leg at Real Betis, Barca said on their website.

He will also be unavailable for Saturday's league game against Racing Santander and is in danger of missing the league match at Hercules and the first leg of the Cup semi-finals should Barca get through.

They have a 5-0 advantage over second division leaders Betis from the first leg.