America sack Ramirez after last-eight loss

"As a result of a profound evaluation (of the team in 15 months under Ramirez), it was decided not to renew the coaching staff's contract," the Eagles said in a statement.

America lost their quarter-final tie 4-2 on aggregate to Toluca last Sunday. They had lost to Monterrey at the same stage in the Apertura, the first of the season's two championships, in December.

The club did not say who would replace Ramirez.

Toluca drew 2-2 with Pachuca in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday. Morelia were held 3-3 at home by Santos Laguna in the first leg of the other semi-final.