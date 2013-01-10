Ancelotti: Anelka training at PSG but won't sign
By app
Paris Saint-Germain coach Carlo Ancelotti has welcomed former player Nicolas Anelka into the club's training camp as a friend, but has no plans to sign him, the Italian said on Thursday.
"We did not think about [signing him]. I do not think there's an opportunity," Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of Friday's Ligue 1 home game against Ajaccio.
"He only asked to train. He played under me and we are friends now. I allowed him to train because of our friendship."
Former Chelsea forward Anelka, who wants to leave his Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua amid reports of unpaid wages, has spent a couple of days at PSG's Camp des Loges training facility and joined the PSG squad for a warm-up on Thursday.
French media have linked the 32-year-old Anelka, who spent two years at Chelsea with Ancelotti from 2009, with several Premier League sides.
