Ancelotti heard as witness in matchfixing trial
NAPLES - Coach Carlo Ancelotti took a break from celebrating Chelsea's Premier League title triumph on Tuesday when he was heard as a witness in a criminal trial linked to Italy's 2005/06 match-fixing scandal.
He was AC Milan coach at the time of the affair, which revolved around clubs trying to secure favourable referees for their matches and led to second-placed Milan having points deducted and champions Juventus being demoted to Serie B.
"We felt defrauded in that championship," Ancelotti told the Naples court.
He added he had never seen then-Juve general manager Luciano Moggi, one of the defendants in the trial, inside a referee's room at matches.
Chelsea go in search of the double when they meet Portsmouth in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.
