Ancelotti names team for Wembley

First-choice goalkeeper Petr Cech is injured and forward Didier Drogba will start on the bench.

"After a fantastic season it was very difficult to change this squad. We could repeat it this year with these players," Italian Ancelotti told the club website on Friday.

"We want to do our best - Manchester United could be the most important opponent this season, like they were last season," he said.

Team: Hilario; Paulo Ferreira, John Terry, Branislav Ivanovic, Ashley Cole; Michael Essien, John Obi Mikel, Frank Lampard; Salomon Kalou, Nicolas Anelka, Florent Malouda

