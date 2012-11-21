Ancelotti rules out PSG move for Beckham

Beckham has said he has plenty of "exciting opportunities" to consider once his six-year playing career with the L.A Galaxy ends but PSG coach Carlo Ancelotti said the French club had no plans to open the cheque book for the 37-year-old.

"Beckham? We have not made an offer," Ancelotti was quoted as saying by sports daily L'Equipe on Wednesday. "We're done [recruiting]. Good luck to him for the future."

Sports director Leonardo echoed Ancelotti's view, saying: "There is nothing."

It was only in January that Beckham signed a new deal with the Galaxy but his departure, announced on Monday, paves the way for him to enjoy a last hurrah elsewhere while the Galaxy could take the chance to look for a new big name in his place.

Beckham had been strongly linked with a move to PSG last year before he decided to sign a new contract with the MLS club.