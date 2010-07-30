Ancelotti tips Balotelli to shine in England

Ancelotti, who led Chelsea to the Premier League crown last season, is a known long-time admirer of the Inter Milan starlet.

City are believed to be in discussions with Inter Milan over a £30 million deal for the 19 year-old centre-forward.

Ancelotti, who managed cross-city rivals AC Milan for eight years, rates the powerful striker very highly.

“With him, Manchester City will challenge for the title, not just fourth. The Barclays Premier League is ideal place for him. Mario is a crazy talent,” he told Italian paper La Stampa.

“There is too much pressure on young players in Italy but there is almost no racism to contend with in England.”

Meanwhile, Balotelli’s agent is also hopeful that a deal can be struck between the two clubs.

Mino Raiola said after returning from talks in Manchester: "As long as there's hope there's life.

"He's calm but anxious to come to an agreement, that's normal for a lad of 19.

"We're working and we're hoping."

By Ian Woodcock

