'Andean bomber' Pizarro sets Bundesliga record

The 32-year-old, nicknamed 'the Andean bomber', surpassed the 133 goals scored by Brazilian Giovane Elber for Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart between 1994 and 2003.

"I am proud and happy that I overtook Giovane Elber," Pizarro told reporters. "This means so much for me and my family."

Pizarro started his Bundesliga career in 1999, joining Bremen from Peru's Alianza Lima. After two years he switched to Bayern where he played for six seasons before a hapless spell in England at Chelsea and a return to Bremen in 2008.

Brazilian Ailton, who also played for Bremen, and Swiss Stephane Chapuisat are joint third on the list with 106 goals.

"For me it was just a matter of time," Bremen coach Thomas Schaaf told reporters.

"He is an exceptional player with exceptional qualities and he will score many more goals. That is his job."