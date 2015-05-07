Anderlecht prodigy Tielemans agrees terms
Reported Atletico Madrid target Youri Tielemans has agreed a new deal with Anderlecht.
Youri Tielemans has ended speculation over his future by signing a new five-year contract with Anderlecht.
The 18-year-old Belgium youth international was heavily linked with Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, having become a key player for the club since making his debut at the age of 16.
A host of other European clubs were reported to be interested in the teenager, but Tielemans has committed his immediate future to the Belgian champions.
