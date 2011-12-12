Andre Santos set for ankle surgery

The Brazil international, who joined Arsenal from Fenerbahce in August, suffered ligament damage in their 3-1 Champions League defeat to Olympiakos Piraeus last week.

"Arsenal Football Club can confirm that, following investigations and subsequent medical opinions by club specialists, left-back Andre Santos will have surgery to repair ligament damage in his right ankle," the club said in a statement on their website.

The injury is a further headache for manager Arsene Wenger who is currently without defenders Kieran Gibbs, Bacary Sagna and Carl Jenkinson.