Angelov signs for Steaua Bucharest

Angelov, who became a free agent after leaving German club Energie Cottbus at the end of the season, turned down an offer from Russia's Rostov and a chance to return to Levski Sofia to move instead to the 1986 European champions.

Angelov, capped 33 times for Bulgaria, signed a contract which includes an option for one more year.

"I chose Steaua because they're a big club," said the versatile 32-year-old midfielder who can also be rotated in any position at the back.

"I don't mind to play even as a striker as long as the coach wants it."

