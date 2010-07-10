Angelov signs for Steaua Bucharest
By app
SOFIA - Bulgaria midfielder Stanislav Angelov has joined Romanian club Steaua Bucharest on a one-year contract, the player told local media on Saturday.
Angelov, who became a free agent after leaving German club Energie Cottbus at the end of the season, turned down an offer from Russia's Rostov and a chance to return to Levski Sofia to move instead to the 1986 European champions.
Angelov, capped 33 times for Bulgaria, signed a contract which includes an option for one more year.
"I chose Steaua because they're a big club," said the versatile 32-year-old midfielder who can also be rotated in any position at the back.
"I don't mind to play even as a striker as long as the coach wants it."
