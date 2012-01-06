Angola permit Djalma to play for Porto

"Djalma trained today, as he did all week and I count on having him in the squad for Sporting. Porto has a good relation with the Angolan federation," coach Vitor Pereira said in a news conference, broadcast on Portuguese television on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Angola coach Lito Vidigal told a news conference in Luanda he wanted Djalma with the squad by Saturday.

Angola's change of heart was in contrast to the stance of the Ivory Coast, who have refused to allow African Footballer of the Year Yaya Toure and brother Kolo Toure to play for Manchester City in their FA Cup clash with Manchester United at the weekend.

Djalma will fly on Sunday to Luanda to join up with the rest of the Angola squad, who are in Cabinda for their pre-tournament preparations.

Mali have agreed Seydou Keita can play for Barcelona in Sunday's derby against Espanyol while Tunisia midfielder Hocine Ragued has been allowed to return to Turkey to play for Karabukspor against Genclerbirligi.

The Africa Cup of Nations takes place in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea from January 21 to February 12.