Angolan kills his father after Clasico row

The 17-year-old and his 48-year-old father had argued about Spanish football and Angolan music on Thursday in the capital Luanda and the discussion ended in violence, the report said.

"That led to both parties losing control," Angop quoted Carlos Andre, an officer with the Criminal Investigation Police, as saying. "They started a big fight in the area. The youngster picked up a firearm in the yard of their house and shot twice at his father," he added.

The police officer said the father died at the scene, while the teenager escaped with the firearm and is still on the run.

Many Angolans are passionate about football and thanks to satellite television channels can follow top European leagues such as Spain's La Liga.