Angry Bayern hoping Boateng escapes ban

Boateng was sent off in the 28th minutes for pushing opponent Christian Schulz while arguing after a foul on Hanover's Sergio Pinto, with Hannover leading 1-0.

The referee had consulted the fourth official and the Germany international now faces a ban of at least two games.

"This was a decision by the fourth official. That is inexplicable," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters. "Perpetrator and victim got mixed up."

Rummenigge accused Pinto of acting. "It all started with his acting. He is famous for it in the Bundesliga."

He said he only expected an innocent verdict.

Hannover ended Bayern's string of eight consecutive league clean sheets with a 2-1 win. The Bavarians, however, lead the Bundesliga standings by three points from champions Borussia Dortmund.

They are also top of their group in the Champions League.