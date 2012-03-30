Angry Levski fans make point with road blockade

Levski, considered as Bulgarian title favorites, lost 1-0 at champions Litex Lovech to lie fourth in the standings.

Supporters were so disgusted by their team's performance that they set up a road blockade and tried to storm the club bus on the trip back to Sofia.

Frustrated fans, who also threw stones, bottles and other objects onto the pitch during the tense game, were escorted away by police.

Levski appointed Georgi Ivanov as coach on Tuesday, a day after Nikolay Kostov resigned after the surprising 1-0 home defeat by Minyor Pernik - Kostov's first league loss since he took over last November.