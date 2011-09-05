Anichebe suffers groin injury with Nigeria

Anichebe was hurt in the final minutes of Nigeria's 2-0 win in Madagascar on Saturday and headed back to Britain while his team-mates travelled to Bangladesh for a friendly with Argentina on Tuesday, Nigerian team media officer Colin Udoh said on Monday.

Nigeria coach Samson Siasia criticised the poor pitch in Antananarivo and said it was fortunate that more players were not injured in the African Nations Cup qualifier.

Anichebe, 23, missed the opening four months of the English premier league campaign last season because of an ankle injury.